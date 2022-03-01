Santa Clara County does away with masks for everyone

Santa Clara County health officials announced that it's officially dropping the indoor mask requirement on Wednesday, regardless of vaccination status.

However, health leaders strongly recommend people wear masks indoors.

"We are very encouraged by the progress we have made. We have much less COVID spreading in our community as compared to two weeks ago or even a week ago," said Dr. Sara Cody, Health Officer and Director of Public Health for the County of Santa Clara. "While indoor masking in public spaces will no longer be required, it still makes sense to do."

This comes after the county decided on Friday that it would only lift its mask requirement for vaccinated people.

The County discontinued local rules for schools and childcare settings in mid-2020 and has followed state guidance and rules since that time. On February 28, the State announced that universal masking requirements in these settings will be lifted after March 11, but strongly recommends individuals in these settings continue to wear a mask indoors.