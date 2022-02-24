Santa Clara County plans to drop indoor mask order next week

Santa Clara County health leaders announced plans to drop its indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people on March 2, joining the rest of the Bay Area.

Health officials said the county's seven-day rolling average of new daily cases must remain at or below 550 for 7 consecutive days for the change to go into effect. But those who are unvaccinated will still have to wear their face coverings indoors.

The county's top health officer Dr. Sara Cody said Santa Clara County is currently meeting its three health metrics: an 80% countywide vaccination rate, low and stable hospitalizations, and reduced community transmission.

"Sticking to our metrics has helped to ensure that everyone in our community is protected –the elderly, young children, essential workers, and those who are immunocompromised – as our community transmission settles down," Cody said.

Advertisement

Santa Clara County will be the last Bay Area region to lift its indoor mask order after those counties aligned with state masking guidelines on Feb. 16.