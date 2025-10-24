At the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, the Bernal Scare Haunted House is on a mission for good

The Brief The Bernal Scream haunted house is open at the Santa Clara County Fairground each night at 7:15 p.m. through November 2. Organizer Mike Barrera and his dad, Abel, adored haunted houses and began building them together. This year, Bernal Scream organizers decided to collect clothes and toiletry kits for the homeless.



It's that time of year.

As Halloween approaches, lots of people will be out looking for a good haunted house scare.

And at the Santa Clara County Fairground, the Bernal Scream offers just that.

But while organizers have a passion for terror, they have paired that with a passion for giving back to the community.

For the love of scares:

Each of the 14 rooms at the Bernal Scream Haunted house was made to terrify you. And yet, for creator Mike Barrera, this was a labor of love.

"It's who we are. This is something we've done since literally I was in diapers," he said.

Mike and his dad, Abel, adored haunted houses. They started building them together, first in the backyard, later in a parking lot.

In 2016, thieves took their equipment.

They were in the process of rebuilding, when Abel passed away.

"He was out there every day. Me and him all day long building this dream. And unfortunately, he never got to see it come to fruition," Mike said.

New beginnings:

This year, Bernal Scream moved into its new home at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds. It is bigger and better than ever.

"He had a great mission. Not only for him did he want to have the haunted house experience, he wanted to give back to his community," said Salene Duarte, Executive Director of the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds Management Corporation.

They decided to collect clothes and toiletry kits for the homeless. This again was a tribute to Mike's father, who had been homeless growing up.

"We always wanted to make sure we took care of those who took care of us," Mike said.

So those coming here can feel good about feeling scared, knowing their fear may literally be feeding others.

"So we want to offer the clowns, the zombies, the falling floor that we're known for, a little of everything and together it's like a symphony," Mike said.

Local perspective:

Thousands have passed through here already. And organizers call it a howling success.

They hope the move here to the Fairgrounds will be long term and that the scares will only grow.

"And so this will be home, but it will get bigger every time," Mike said.

There are plenty of tickets available, but you may encounter some lines.

Doors open each night at 7:15 and stay open late. The haunted house will run until November 2.