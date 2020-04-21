Santa Clara County had 2 COVID-19 deaths as early as February

Santa Clara County health officials announced that two people died of COVID-19 in February. Those two deaths, along with another on March 6, came before what was previously thought to be the first new coronavirus-associated death in the county on March 9.

In an announcment on Tuesday, the medical examiner-coroner said the unidentified victims died at their homes. The first death occurred February 6 and the second on February 17.

Autopsies were performed and samples sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Tuesday tests from those samples were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

All three cases happened during a time of limited testing when they were only available through CDC.

The county medical examiner expects there will be more COVID-19 deaths revealed as they investigate death records.