Santa Clara County reports three new COVID-19 deaths, total at 54

Santa Clara County has now recorded 54 deaths from the COVID-19 coronovirus with the reporting of three new deaths Sunday, according to the county's Public Health Department.

The county on Sunday also reported 55 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, making for a total of 1,621 cases reported in Santa Clara County since the pandemic began.

Of those who have died as of Sunday, 69 percent have been men, according to figures posted on the county's Coronavirus (COVID-19) dashboard.

As of Saturday, Santa Clara County had recorded the most confirmed cases, and deaths, of the nine Bay Area counties. The City and County of San Francisco had the second highest number of confirmed cases, at 872. Alameda County as of Sunday had the second highest number of deaths, 23, along with 843 cases, the third highest total in the Bay Area. San Mateo County's 21 deaths were the third highest total, with its 652 total confirmed cases fourth most among Bay Area counties.