Santa Clara County says indoor worship can resume at 20% capacity

Santa Clara County says indoor worship services can resume at 20% capacity. The change comes after a federal district court's decision Monday evening.

In a statement, the county said the amendment to the health order is subject to all of the existing requirements for indoor gatherings in Santa Clara County.

The county health officer strongly discourages any indoor gatherings, including worship, because of the significant community risk of spreading COVID-19 at these gatherings.

The statement suggests places of worship have successfully adapted throughout the pandemic, by carrying out alternative means of worship, which have included virtual or outdoor services. The health department encourages that these alternatives continue so that congregations are not endangered as more contagious variants of the novel coronavirus have emerged.

County Counsel James R. Williams expressed disappointment with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California's temporary order.

"COVID-19 continues to pose a serious risk in our community and unfortunately no court decision can decree otherwise," Williams said. "The County has consistently had a legal framework for its health orders that respects well-established constitutional precedent."

This development comes after last week's U.S. Supreme Court ruling that removed California's ban on indoor religious services.

A San Jose church that was fined $2 million for holding indoor services has been a high-profile challenger to the COVID restrictions.