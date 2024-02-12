Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office investigating non-fatal shooting

article

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a non-fatal shooting in an unincorporated area of San Jose on Monday.

The sheriff's department said the shooting happened at around 8 a.m. on the 500 block of Laswell Avenue near Parkmoor Avenue. Officials said the victim was struck by gunfire and is suffering potentially life-threatening injuries.

The unnamed victim is at an area hospital.

No arrests have been made. Officials believe this is a targeted act and said there is no immediate threat of danger to the public.

No suspect information was provided.

Detectives and the sheriff's department are investigating and processing the crime scene.