Santa Clara County supervisors approve $33 million for two new affordable housing developments in San Jose

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to approve $33 million in funding for two new affordable housing developments in San Jose.

The developments will be funded by two bonds, with $15.6 million from the county's 2016 Measure A Affordable Housing Bond, and $17.4 million from the state's 2016 No Place Like Home bond program.

The developments will provide a total of 176 units, ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments.

"The housing crisis disproportionately impacts Santa Clara County residents with the least resources," Ky Le, director of the Office of Supportive Housing, said in a statement. "Our top priority is to use these voter-approved funds and other public investments to create affordable housing for seniors on fixed incomes, young adults with a mental illness and other vulnerable residents."

The first development, called Gallup and Mesa Apartments, will bring 46 units to San Jose, including 23 units for permanent supportive housing for individuals and families, two units for extremely low income residents, 14 units for very low income residents, six units for low income residents and one unit for a resident manager, according to the county.

The other development, called 425 Auzerais Apartments, will bring 130 units to San Jose, including 64 units for permanent supportive housing for individuals and families, 43 units for very low income residents, 21 units for low income residents and two units for resident managers.

"Residents understandably are asking what is being done to address homelessness," Supervisor Mike Wasserman said in a statement. "The answer is that we are housing them. Housing is not a temporary solution -- it moves people from homeless to housed and it changes lives."

Both sites will be developed by Eden Housing. The county said both developments are expected to be completed in 2022.