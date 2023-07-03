Santa Clara County to close inpatient psychiatric facility

Mission Oaks, an inpatient psychiatric facility located at Los Gatos' Good Samaritan Hospital in Santa Clara County, is closing Aug. 20.

HCA Healthcare, which operates Mission Oaks, attributed the closure mainly to staffing shortages, according to The Mercury News.

The facility was focused on those who need care for drug addiction, and the closure will result in the loss of 18 psychiatric beds.

The Mercury News reported that Santa Clara County has only 211 beds for inpatient psychiatric care. This means that the county would need to add almost 1,000 more psychiatric beds in order to meet health experts' care recommendation.

Many officials in the county are concerned about how the Mission Oaks closure will impact the community, citing a lack of accessible, quality care amid a mental health crisis.