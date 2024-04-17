Artificial turf ban considered by Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County supervisors are considering a ban on artificial turf. They've commissioned a study of the environmental, health and safety concerns surrounding it.

Parent Meghna Varma says her son hates the stuff. "On hot summer days, it's hot and if you fall it hurts. So he's complained about it a fair bit," she says.

But for the group Mothers Out Front Silicon Valley, the issue is bigger than just that. They're worried about "forever chemicals" leaching from the turf.

"It's very irresponsible to allow children to play on surfaces that are toxic, that have been connected to cancer," says Linda Hutchins-Knowles of Mothers Out Front.

Already, the Santa Clara County Medical Association has written a letter supporting the ban. Supervisor Otto Lee, who initiated the study, believes it will find turf is a hazard.

"If that truly is the case, then if a ban is necessary, then we need to put that in place to protect our kids and players on these fields," says Lee.

But for some involved in youth sports, the issue is more complicated.

"If we go to the extremes that are being discussed of removing every artificial turf field around, we need probably three to four times as many grass fields in order to have the same level of access," says Sandra Todd, a board member with the non-profit that runs the Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Center.

Todd has been a youth sports organizer for 20 years. She says turf fields can handle more kids, more often, under harsher conditions.

"Now, do I think every field should be artificial turf? Absolutely not. But I do think we need some of those available," she says.

This study may put some new fields in jeopardy. A massive project at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds would have an Earthquakes practice facility and turf youth soccer fields.

Some supervisors questioned whether they could be grandfathered in.

Mothers Out Front thinks the answer should be no.

"There should be no grandfathering. If it's not safe to play on, it's not safe to play on," says Hutchins-Knowles.

The study is supposed to be completed sometime in May and the supervisors could vote as early as June.

