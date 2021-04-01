Santa Clara County unlocks 32,000 vaccination appointments

Santa Clara County on Thursday opened up thousands of first-dose vaccination appointments for eligible residents after offering very few for the past month.

The county has opened 32,000 appointment slots for eligible residents, including those ages 50 and above, but they are going fast. The county hopes to open more spots next week. Appointments can be booked on the county's vaccine site or by calling 408-970-2000.

The county's vaccine allotment had been low for weeks with health calling it a "supply crisis" as there were simply not enough vaccines to meet the demand, especially as eligibility was opening up.