Santa Clara mayor pushes back on deal to cover Super Bowl 60 security costs

Santa Clara is preparing to host Super Bowl 60 and the 2026 World Cup at Levi’s Stadium, but city leaders are questioning how the city will be reimbursed for providing millions in security and public safety services.

On Tuesday, the City Council voted 5–2 to approve an agreement to have the Bay Area Host Committee reimburse the city of Santa Clara about $6.4 million for policing and other services tied to the Super Bowl.

Mayor Lisa Gillmor and Vice Mayor Kelly Cox cast the dissenting votes, saying they worried the city could be left on the hook.

"I want to make sure whoever we’re going under contract with has the assets and the ability to pay us back," Gillmor said.

The deal designates the 49ers’ operations company, StadCo, as a financial backstop if the host committee fails to cover costs.

Gillmor, however, noted StadCo is structured as a limited liability company without significant liquid assets.

In a statement, the Bay Area Host Committee said it remains "committed to ensuring the City of Santa Clara has no risk and significant reward for the Super Bowl and World Cup."

The 49ers separately told KTVU, "This final vote confirms that Santa Clara will be able host two of the world's largest events in 2026, with no costs from the city's General Fund."

Councilmember Suds Jain dismissed the mayor’s concerns, pointing out that StadCo already pays $24 million annually in stadium lease costs.

"I’m a little confused about how this is risky," said Jain.

Gillmor, who recalled reimbursement issues during Super Bowl 50 in 2016, said she wanted the city to be extra cautious this time.

"There was monkey business going on. That’s why I’m extra careful this time around that our public is protected," said Gillmor.

Super Bowl 60 is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2026, with World Cup matches following in June.