Santa Clara police using armored rescue vehicle to take subject into custody

article

Police in Santa Clara are attempting to take a subject into custody Monday afternoon.

Santa Clara P.D. said personnel, resources, and an armored rescue vehicle are at the 1400 block of Agnew Street near an Oracle building. Police responded to the scene at 3:35 p.m.

Officials advise people to avoid the area until further notice.

Police said this is an active investigation of a domestic dispute.

Police did not give further details about the subject they were trying to safely take into custody.

This is a breaking news story.