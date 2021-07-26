Santa Cruz boardwalk power outage leaves guests stuck on rides

A power outage at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Monday left visitors temporarily stranded on rides.

According to Pacific Gas and Electric's outage map, the incident started around 2:55 p.m and impacted other parts of Santa Cruz. At this time, it's unclear what caused the outage, but crews hope to have power restored by 6:30 p.m.

Video from the boardwalk shows people stuck on rides as other guests stroll about.

All rides were safely evacuated by 3:30 p.m., except for the Sky Glider as it takes longer to vacate.