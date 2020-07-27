Santa Cruz Co. placed on state monitoring list for spread of COVID-19

article

Santa Cruz County has been placed on the state's monitoring list

for counties experiencing an increased spread of COVID-19, county officials said Monday.

The list stipulates that certain sectors of the economy must close

or modify their operations as soon as 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. Places that must modify their operations include gyms and fitness centers, personal care services, places of worship and cultural ceremonies, indoor shopping malls and offices for infrastructure sectors that aren't critical.

Critical infrastructure sectors include transportation, water,

energy, and financial services, among others.

Retail and outdoor dining operations are unaffected by the change, according to county officials. Also, hair salons and personal services such as skin care, nail services, and among others, massage therapy, can continue

to operate outdoors.

Tattooing, piercing and electrology services are prohibited from

operating.