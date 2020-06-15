Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputy leaves hospital after shooting

A Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputy who was injured in an ambush last week has been released from the hospital.

The sheriff's office posted video of Deputy Alex Spencer walking out to the cheers of his colleagues.

Spencer, who had been hit with shrapnel from an explosive device and struck by a suspect’s fleeing car on June 6, said he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support he's received.

However, he is still in mourning for his partner, 38-year old Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, who was shot and killed in the attack last week.

Steven Carrillo, 32, was charged with felonies that include murder, attempted murder of other law enforcement officials, explosion with intent to murder and assault upon a firefighter, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Santa Cruz County district attorney’s office last week.

The FBI is investigating whether the Ben Lomond deputy shooting was connected to the May 29 killing of a federal security officer in Oakland as protests took place blocks away. Both incidents involved white vans, investigators have said.