Santa Cruz man arrested on suspicion of soliciting sex from minors via Instragram

Police have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of soliciting sex with children via social media, according to an announcement Monday by the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Victor Calderon Rosales was detained on March 24 and booked into the Santa Cruz County Main Jail on suspicion of multiple counts of soliciting underage girls for sex.

Police said on March 14 that the Santa Cruz Police Departments Investigations Unit was made aware of someone running an Instagram account, @raulrochasancho, reaching out to middle school girls and attempting to meet for sex.

Detectives launched an investigation consisting of interviews, search warrants and surveillance that they say led them to Calderon.

Police said that while they were actively working on the case, the suspect allegedly attempted to lure a 14-year-old middle school student to a predetermined location with the intent to engage in sexual activity.

On March 24, Calderon was detained without incident after he arrived at a specified place to allegedly meet with a minor.

Detectives said they discovered several other minors who also identified the suspect.

Evidence collected from the Santa Cruz County District Attorney led detectives to believe Calderon may have previously met with and engaged in sexual acts with teenage girls, according to police.

Any victims or people with information on Calderon are asked to contact the Santa Cruz Police Department School Resource Officer, Elliott Rock, at (831) 420-5835 or by email at Erock@cityofsantacruz.com.