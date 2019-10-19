Santa Cruz woman arrested for starting several small fires

article

Police in Santa Cruz arrested a woman on Friday for allegedly intentionally setting several small fires in garbage cans.

Nataliya Zubrilina, 34, was arrested on suspicion of arson and on an outstanding warrant, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

On Friday between 12:55 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., officers responded to five incidents of small fires being intentionally lit in garbage cans between Ocean and Church streets.

During an investigation into the fires, police learned witnesses saw the suspect, identified as Zubrilina, setting a garbage can on fire in the area of Church Street and Commerce Lane.

Zubrilina was located and taken into custody, and she ultimately admitted setting the fires, police said.