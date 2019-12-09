Santa makes special visit after thieves steal holiday decoration from San Jose family with disabled son

The lights are shining brighter than ever in a San Jose neighborhood, where last month, thieves dimmed the holiday spirit for one family, affecting their whole community.

On Sunday night, Santa arrived in an old fashioned fire truck, with lights on and bells ringing, to pay a special visit to Chris Jimenez. The 24-year-old has developmental and physical disabilities.

He's homebound and hasn't been able to see Santa in person since he was 9 years old. So neighbors rallied together and arranged for Santa to make a special holiday house call.

Santa makes special visit on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 to San Jose Willow Glen neighborhood, where thieves stole Christmas decorations from family last month.

The visit came after someone stole an elaborate Christmas display from the Jimenez family's yard. The display featured a Noah's Ark winter wonderland theme and included bright, colorful holiday figures and a large light up horse and carriage.

The theft left Chris Jimenez and his family heartbroken. Their neighbors were upset too, prompting them to take action.

They started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to replace the stolen holiday decorations. Downtown San Jose's "Christmas In The Park" also contribated to the efforts and donated items.

The family was overwhelmed and so grateful. And the campaign was such a huge success, that the Jimenez family decided to spread the holiday cheer and generosity with their neighborhood, purchasing lights for every home on their street.

On Sunday, Santa's visit turned into a big neighborhood street party. The excitement was clearly seen in the smile across Chris Jimenez's face, and his mother was moved to tears.

"I can't even describe how I feel because I am just so amazed how something that was so bad a few weeks ago turned into something I never would have ever have thought of ever and I am just... ahhh I am so blessed," mom Shelly Jimenez told KTVU.

Members of the community said, now there is one thing that cannot be stolen: the feeling of joy and connection that has united their neighborhood.