Santa Rosa apartment fire kills cat, causes $100,000 in damage

A fire in a Santa Rosa apartment caused $100,000 in damage and killed two cats Saturday night, firefighters said.

The fire broke out about 7 p.m. in a unit of a two-story apartment building on McBride Lane.

No one was home at the time and no one was injured.

The fire was contained in 15 minutes and did not spread to surrounding apartments, the department said.

The department determined the fire started from electrical equipment.

Firefighters said the American Red Cross will assist the resident with finding temporary shelter.