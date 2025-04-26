Santa Rosa driver hospitalized in 'near-fatal' DUI collision

article

A Santa Rosa man suspected to be under the influence had to be extricated from his pickup truck after a crash around midnight, police said.

Officials called the crash a near-fatal collision and said the driver was 4x over the legal limit according to their initial alcohol screening.

The driver, who has not been identified, was driving a Dodge pickup truck on Bennett Valley Road west of Yulupa Avenue in Santa Rosa, officials said. He was the only one inside the truck.

The backstory:

Santa Rosa police officers received multiple calls of the accident from neighbors around 11:55 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the driver unresponsive with life-threatening injuries.

Santa Rosa police said their investigation determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol during the crash.

He remains hospitalized. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact the Santa Rosa Police Accident Investigator Mike Mieger at mmeiger@srcity.org.