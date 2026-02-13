Car plows into Santa Rosa grocery store; 4 injured

The Brief A car crashed into Oliver’s Market on Montecito Boulevard in Santa Rosa around 11:48 a.m., police said. Four people were hospitalized with minor to moderate injuries and are in stable condition. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and the store is closed for the rest of the day.



Several people were injured after a car plowed into a Santa Rosa grocery store late Friday morning, authorities said.

Crash details

What we know:

The crash happened around 11:48 a.m. at Oliver’s Market on Montecito Boulevard, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. Police said a woman driving a red Hyundai Tucson slammed into the front of the store.

Authorities said it is unclear what caused the vehicle to crash into the store. The incident remains under investigation.

Featured article

Injuries reported

Dig deeper:

Four people were hospitalized with minor to moderate injuries. All are listed in stable condition.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Store closure

Oliver’s Market will remain closed for the rest of the day.