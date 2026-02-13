Car plows into Santa Rosa grocery store; 4 injured
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Several people were injured after a car plowed into a Santa Rosa grocery store late Friday morning, authorities said.
Crash details
What we know:
The crash happened around 11:48 a.m. at Oliver’s Market on Montecito Boulevard, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. Police said a woman driving a red Hyundai Tucson slammed into the front of the store.
Authorities said it is unclear what caused the vehicle to crash into the store. The incident remains under investigation.
Injuries reported
Dig deeper:
Four people were hospitalized with minor to moderate injuries. All are listed in stable condition.
The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Store closure
Oliver’s Market will remain closed for the rest of the day.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the Santa Rosa Police Department.