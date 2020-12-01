Santa Rosa home suffers $100,000 in damages from fire, small dog dies

article

A residential fire in Santa Rosa was brought under control Tuesday evening, the fire department said.

The single-story home, located at 1589 Sebastopol Road, sustained an estimated $100,000 in damages.

Firefighters responded to the scene shortly before 6 p.m. The first crew to arrive found a resident outside the home with burns to his upper body and on his arms. An ambulance was called as firefighters rendered aid. There was no update on his condition.

Additional firefighters were called in to assist. The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes before it could spread to nearby commercial buildings, officials said.

Upon search of the home, a small unresponsive dog was found. Firefighters tried to revive the dog, but it did not survive. There were no other victims.

The rear of the house suffered fire damage as well as smoke damage throughout.

It is not clear how the fire began. Santa Rosa Fire Department is investigating the cause, but said it did not appear to be suspicious.