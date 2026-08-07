Santa Rosa homeowner sues city over citations amid homeless advocacy

The Brief Longtime homeless advocate Merlin Davis is suing the city of Santa Rosa in federal court after receiving a notice of code violations as he hosts meals and gatherings at his home for unhoused neighbors. City officials allege Davis is violating local codes by failing to keep his private property free from debris and nuisance conditions, charges that carry criminal misdemeanors. Davis and other advocates argue the litter stems from a lack of public trash cans near the neighboring 188-bed shelter rather than the neighborhood gatherings.



Longtime homeless advocate Merlin Davis is suing the city of Santa Rosa in federal court after receiving a notice of code violations as he hosts meals and gatherings at his home for unhoused neighbors.

Helping those in need

What they're saying:

Merlin Davis, who lives across the street from the 188-bed Sam Jones Homeless Shelter located four miles from downtown, says he is simply trying to help those in his rural neighborhood.

"A good neighbor. I'm just trying to be a good neighbor," Davis said.

Notice of violation

The other side:

Despite his intentions, the city issued Davis a notice of violation of Santa Rosa's City Code, citing him for maintaining private property that is not free from debris and nuisance conditions, as well as failing to keep driveway culverts clear of obstructions.

The cited code violations are classified as criminal misdemeanors.

Davis denies that his property is the source of the issue, claiming that trash along the public road is left by many individuals who never step foot on his land.

"They're [citing] codes that don't even seem to line up with the facts that they're saying," Davis said.

Federal suit

What's next:

In response to the citations, Davis filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Santa Rosa, alleging violations of his civil rights.

While some neighbors have expressed concern over the conditions in the area, advocates point out that the neighborhood lacks basic infrastructure, featuring only one small garbage can located hundreds of feet away.

"It would not be any different because there's a 150-bed homeless shelter right there," said advocate Robbie Powelson, noting that people released from the shelter often have nowhere else to go with their belongings.

For residents staying at the nearby shelter, Davis’s property offers a rare sense of community and support.

"Kind of hard to live in there and just stay in there all the time, so coming out onto the street and just hanging out here has been a relief," said shelter resident Jorge Rodriguez, who called Davis the "cornerstone" of the neighborhood.

Christina Kelly, another shelter resident, voiced the daily struggles faced by those gathering at the property, noting the difficulty of finding employment even for basic jobs.

Advocate Ian McKee, who experienced homelessness for four years, highlighted the importance of having a welcoming environment.

"I think people can come as they are and be treated as an equal human being," McKee said.

Despite the legal pressure from the city, Davis remains steadfast in his mission to support those living nearby.

"They're my neighbors, whether they're in a house or in a shelter or just have to be out on the street," Davis said.

Court action on the matter is scheduled to continue Friday.

Editor's note: This story was edited to clarify the citations were not directly for feeding the homeless, but for alleged nuisance and debris code violations.