Santa Rosa man accused of killing 94-year-old father-in-law

The Brief Authorities said Khanh Trong Tran, 71, reported that his 94-year-old father-in-law was found unresponsive. Authorities initially that the man died of natural causes, but evidence later indicated that he was killed. Tran was later arrested on suspicion of murder in his father-in-law's death.



A Santa Rosa man has been arrested in the killing of his 94-year-old father-in-law, who authorities initially believed died of natural causes.

Suspect reported father in-law's death

What we know:

Khanh Trong Tran, 71, reported on Aug. 11 that his father-in-law, Sy Van Nguyen, was found unresponsive at a residence in the 5800 block of River Road, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

No initial signs of foul play

Dig deeper:

Nguyen was pronounced dead. At the time, there were no signs of trauma or foul play, and his body was released to the family, authorities said.

On Friday, deputies received evidence indicating the death was not natural but an intentional killing.

Featured article

Violent crime investigators took over the case and obtained an arrest warrant for Tran.

Tran was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of murder. He remains in jail without bail.

Investigators have not determined a motive or how the victim died.