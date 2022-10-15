Santa Rosa man evidently called police to warn of murder-suicide plan

article

Santa Rosa police said they received a call Wednesday from a man telling of plans to kill his wife and himself.

The call was made at 9:18 a.m., according to officials, warning of the murder-suicide about to take place. The caller provided an address in the 400-block of Meadowgreen Drive and then hung up the phone, police said.



When officers arrived at the home, they found two people lying on a bed, both with fatal gunshot wounds. Both individuals were pronounced dead inside the home, they said.

The suspect was Robert Walter Zemore, 84, and the victim was Judith Ann Zemore, 79, police said.

A handgun was reportedly located inside the bedroom.

Detectives do not yet know the motive and circumstances around the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SRPD Violent Crime Team at 707-543-3590.