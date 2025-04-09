Santa Rosa man arrested for alleged sexual assault on dog
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Authorities have arrested a 26-year-old Santa Rosa man on animal cruelty charges after he allegedly sexually abused a dog.
Suspect was already under investigation
What we know:
Jeremiah Ortega, 26, was arrested Wednesday in the 100 block of Bellevue Avenue. He had initially been arrested on April 3 for possession of child porn and was released Monday after a court hearing, according to police.
Videos show alleged sexual assault on dog
Dig deeper:
During the ongoing investigation into the child porn case, detectives found videos on Ortega's electronic devices showing him sexually abusing a small dog.
Detectives identified the dog and the location where the alleged crime occurred. Sonoma County Animal Services seized the dog for examination.
Ortega was booked into a Sonoma County jail on charges of animal cruelty and sexual assault on an animal. He remains in custody.
The Source: Santa Rosa Police Department