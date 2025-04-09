Expand / Collapse search

Santa Rosa man arrested for alleged sexual assault on dog

By
Published  April 9, 2025 4:25pm PDT
Santa Rosa
KTVU FOX 2
article

FILE - Handcuffs sitting on a table. (Bernd Wüstneck/picture alliance via Getty Image)

The Brief

    • A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a small dog.
    • Jeremiah Ortega was already being investigated for possessing child porn when investigators found videos of him sexually assaulting the animal.
    • He remains behind bars. 

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Authorities have arrested a 26-year-old Santa Rosa man on animal cruelty charges after he allegedly sexually abused a dog.

Suspect was already under investigation

What we know:

Jeremiah Ortega, 26, was arrested Wednesday in the 100 block of Bellevue Avenue. He had initially been arrested on April 3 for possession of child porn and was released Monday after a court hearing, according to police.

Videos show alleged sexual assault on dog

Dig deeper:

During the ongoing investigation into the child porn case, detectives found videos on Ortega's electronic devices showing him sexually abusing a small dog.

Detectives identified the dog and the location where the alleged crime occurred. Sonoma County Animal Services seized the dog for examination.

Ortega was booked into a Sonoma County jail on charges of animal cruelty and sexual assault on an animal. He remains in custody.

The Source: Santa Rosa Police Department

Santa RosaUnusual