Santa Rosa man arrested for alleged sexual assault on dog

The Brief A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a small dog. Jeremiah Ortega was already being investigated for possessing child porn when investigators found videos of him sexually assaulting the animal. He remains behind bars.



Authorities have arrested a 26-year-old Santa Rosa man on animal cruelty charges after he allegedly sexually abused a dog.

Suspect was already under investigation

What we know:

Jeremiah Ortega, 26, was arrested Wednesday in the 100 block of Bellevue Avenue. He had initially been arrested on April 3 for possession of child porn and was released Monday after a court hearing, according to police.

Videos show alleged sexual assault on dog

Dig deeper:

During the ongoing investigation into the child porn case, detectives found videos on Ortega's electronic devices showing him sexually abusing a small dog.

Detectives identified the dog and the location where the alleged crime occurred. Sonoma County Animal Services seized the dog for examination.

Ortega was booked into a Sonoma County jail on charges of animal cruelty and sexual assault on an animal. He remains in custody.