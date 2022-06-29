Santa Rosa man arrested for allegedly owning 500 pounds of illegal fireworks

A Santa Rosa man was arrested for allegedly possessing more than 500 pounds of illegal fireworks for sale, police said.

Santa Rosa police received a tip that a person own a large quantity of illegal fireworks and sell them all over Santa Rosa and Sonoma County, police said.

Officers identified 31-year-old Jaime Antonio Moreno as the suspect and conducted a search warrant in his home on Monday.

Authorities found about 500 pounds of illegal fireworks in his home, officials said.

Moreno was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail for felony possession of fireworks and misdemeanor violation of probation.