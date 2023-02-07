Santa Rosa man killed in fight that critically injured 2 others identified

article

Authorities have identified the man who died in a Santa Rosa fight that left two others injured.

Asante Vandyke, 27, was declared dead early Thursday after he and two other critically injured men were dropped off at the hospital, according to the Press Democrat. They had all been in a fight at Mendocino Avenue and Carrillo Street, just outside the Cherry Street Historic neighborhood, officials said.

Police believe all three were stabbed and at least one of them was shot.

Vandyke loved photography and was exceptionally close to his mother and grandmother, Karen Roberts said in a GoFundMe to help Vandyke’s mother.

"He was a sweet soul," said Roberts. "Although nothing will numb the grief and pain of her tragic loss, we can help lessen the financial strain."

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved in this homicide, officials said.

They also asked anyone who lives in the area to check surveillance cameras for footage of the incident and contact the SRPD Violent Crime Team at 707-543-3590.