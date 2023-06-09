Santa Rosa mother goes viral on TikTok after gluing her eye shut

A Santa Rosa woman was rushed to the emergency room after she accidentally glued her eye shut. The mother of six documented the painful mishap on TikTok.

Jennifer Eversole told her story Sunday, sobbing from the emergency room, with a pack over her eye. As of Friday morning the post had over 4.5 million views and 400,000 likes.

Eversole explained that she stored her eye drops next to the superglue, and accidentally picked up the wrong bottle.

Warning: The video may be disturbing to some viewers.

"Well, I've gone and done it. I have won the most idiot person award," she said in the video.

Describing the pain, she said she couldn't open her other eye because it made the glued eye move and feel scratchy.

"Now I'm sitting here crying," she giggled hysterically. "I just feel so stupid."

Eversole said she asked the emergency workers whether they ever had a call like that before.

"They were like, no," she said, laughing and crying simultaneously.

Thursday night she posted an update after one of her followers asked to see her eye. She showed a close-up of the mostly healed eye saying she hoped her eyelashes would grow back.

It's not the first time something like this has happened.

In 2010 the Associated Press reported a woman was rushed to the hospital when she grabbed for what she thought was one of her eye drop medications, but the burning sensation that followed let her know something was seriously wrong.

And in 2021, a Louisiana woman who was forced to seek medical treatment after using Gorilla Glue to style her hair.