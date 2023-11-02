Santa Rosa police arrest alleged 'runner' for drug trafficking ring
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa officers arrested an alleged "runner" for a drug trafficking ring on Monday morning, according to police.
Around 9:45 a.m., Santa Rosa detectives and patrol officers served a search warrant in the 3500 block of Moorland Avenue in the city. They arrested a 37-year-old suspect, Antonio Ibarra-Mendoza, and found a pound of suspected methamphetamine allegedly packaged for sale.
According to police, Ibarra-Mendoza was an alleged "runner" or courier for a drug trafficking organization suspected of distributing large amounts of methamphetamine in Santa Rosa and surrounding areas. He also had an outstanding Sonoma County arrest warrant from 2014 for suspected drug sales.
Detectives have been investigating the unidentified drug ring's activities since July, according to police.
Ibarra-Mendoza was transported and booked into Sonoma County Jail for suspected possession of a controlled substance for sale and a felony arrest warrant for drug sales from 2014.