Santa Rosa police fatally shoot domestic violence suspect

Santa Rosa police on Thursday killed a domestic violence suspect after an hourslong standoff, police said in a video on X.

In the video, Lt. Dan Marincik said the suspect barricaded himself inside a home on Keegan Drive about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said they tried to negotiate with the suspect without any success.

Police ended up killing the suspect at about 4:55 a.m. It's unclear if the suspect had a weapon at the time.

No more information was released.



