Santa Rosa police fatally shoot domestic violence suspect

By
Published  August 14, 2025 7:12am PDT
Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa police on Thursday killed a domestic violence suspect after an hourslong standoff, police said in a video on X.

In the video, Lt. Dan Marincik said the suspect barricaded himself inside a home on Keegan Drive about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said they tried to negotiate with the suspect without any success. 

Police ended up killing the suspect at about 4:55 a.m. It's unclear if the suspect had a weapon at the time. 

No more information was released. 


 

