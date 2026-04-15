Santa Rosa school district settles for $6.25M after deadly stabbing

The Brief Santa Rosa City Schools has agreed to pay $6.25 million to settle lawsuits involving the families of two students caught in a deadly March 2023 stabbing at Montgomery High School. The settlement resolves legal action brought by the family of 16-year-old Jayden Pienta, who was killed in the fight, and the family of Daniel Pulido, the student who carried out the stabbing. The families' lawsuits alleged negligence on the part of the school district, arguing that officials failed to take sufficient action to curb escalating violence on its campuses prior to the tragedy.



Santa Rosa City Schools has agreed to pay $6.25 million to settle lawsuits involving the families of two students caught in a deadly March 2023 stabbing at Montgomery High School.

Student killed in fight

What we know:

The settlement resolves legal action brought by the family of 16-year-old Jayden Pienta, who was killed in the fight, and the family of Daniel Pulido, the student who carried out the stabbing.

According to a report by the Press Democrat, the deal was finalized shortly before a jury trial was set to commence.

The families' lawsuits alleged negligence on the part of the school district, arguing that officials failed to take sufficient action to curb escalating violence on its campuses prior to the tragedy.

Pienta was fatally stabbed during a fight inside an art classroom on March 1, 2023.

His death sparked intense community debate over school safety protocols and the previous removal of school resource officers from district campuses.

What's next:

In a statement to KTVU, the district said it has implemented several changes since the stabbing to evaluate and strengthen safety measures across all schools.