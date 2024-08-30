Santa Rosa student stabbed during fight, another arrested
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A high school student in Santa Rosa was arrested Friday after stabbing and injuring another student, police said.
The stabbing occurred after a fight between two freshman students at Elsie Allen High School, according to Santa Rosa police.
At some point, a 14-year-old student stabbed a 13-year-old student.
Police took the 14-year-old into custody, and the knife was recovered.
The injured teen was hospitalized with minor injuries to his lower back.
The school was placed on lockdown while police investigated.