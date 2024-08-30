Santa Rosa student stabbed during fight, another arrested

article

The Brief The stabbing involved two freshman students at Elsie Allen High School. Santa Rosa police said the two students were fighting when one pulled a knife. The injured student was hospitalized with minor injuries, and the other student was taken into custody.



A high school student in Santa Rosa was arrested Friday after stabbing and injuring another student, police said.

The stabbing occurred after a fight between two freshman students at Elsie Allen High School, according to Santa Rosa police.

At some point, a 14-year-old student stabbed a 13-year-old student.

Featured article

Police took the 14-year-old into custody, and the knife was recovered.

The injured teen was hospitalized with minor injuries to his lower back.

The school was placed on lockdown while police investigated.