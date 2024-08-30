Expand / Collapse search

Santa Rosa student stabbed during fight, another arrested

August 30, 2024
Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A high school student in Santa Rosa was arrested Friday after stabbing and injuring another student, police said.

The stabbing occurred after a fight between two freshman students at Elsie Allen High School, according to Santa Rosa police.

At some point, a 14-year-old student stabbed a 13-year-old student.

Police took the 14-year-old into custody, and the knife was recovered.

The injured teen was hospitalized with minor injuries to his lower back.

The school was placed on lockdown while police investigated.