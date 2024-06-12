Santa Rosa students arrested after 'jumping' classmate in bathroom

article

Santa Rosa officers arrested two students for an alleged assault and robbery inside a high school campus last week, according to police.

The Santa Rosa Police Department said that at approximately 3:05 p.m. Friday, its officers were contacted by an administrator of Elsie Allen High School. The school official reported that around noon that day, a student was "jumped" in a bathroom by two other students, one of whom stole the victim's belt during the assault.

The administrator also received a video of the assault, sent anonymously through the "STOPit" app, according to police. Police learned that the victim, a 16-year-old boy, was sent to a hospital by his parents to be treated for pain and minor injuries to his face. With help from the school administrator, the suspects were identified as two 17-year-old male students.

Police said they obtained information that the assault may have been gang-related.

On Monday, police served search warrants at the suspects' residences in the 100 block of Gio Drive and 100 block of Bellevue Avenue, both in Santa Rosa. Officers allegedly found clothing and other signs linked to criminal street gangs in both houses.

Police said the suspect residing at Gio Drive was present during the service of the search warrant and was arrested without incident. The suspect living in Bellevue Avenue was not present at the execution of the search warrant service but was contacted by detectives a short time later when he returned home. He also was arrested without incident.

Both suspects were booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of felony robbery, misdemeanor battery, felony participation in a criminal street gang, and an enhancement of felony promoting/assisting a criminal street gang.

Police withheld the names or other identifying information about the victim and suspects due to their ages.