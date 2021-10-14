Arson suspect allegedly set 4 fires in hour in Santa Rosa

An arson suspect was arrested Wednesday, accused of intentionally starting four fires in Santa Rosa, all within an hour.

Erik Pacheco Hernandez, 34, was detained for setting the series of fires, according to the Press Democrat,

The first fire was started in vegetation on Wednesday morning around 6:00 a.m. on Guerneville Road near Ridley Avenue, the city's fire department said.

A second fire, which turned out to be burning debris, was reported 30 minutes later. The third fire, near a creek, came in five minutes later, and a fourth fire was set along the train tracks near Central Avenue and Korea Street.

There were no threats to structures in the area and no injuries were reported.

Santa Rosa said reported that three fire engines, four investigators, and a chief officer were responding to the blazes which were fully extinguished.

Santa Rosa residents remain on high alert during fire season. Last week marked four years since the Tubbs Fire, which devastated their neighborhood.