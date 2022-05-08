Santa Rosa Taco Bell drive-thru shooting: suspect arrested

A 27-year old man has been charged with attempted homicide in the Taco Bell drive-thru shooting in Santa Rosa.

Brad James Adams was taken into custody Friday night in Brisbane.

Police had been looking for him since Wednesday.

Investigators say Adams got into an argument with the driver of the car in front of him, pulled out a gun, and fired several shots.

The victim was struck at least once and was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said. He is expected to survive.

Police did not say why the men got into an argument.

In February, another drive-thru argument at a fast food chain was caught on video in Richmond.

