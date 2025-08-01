Santa Rosa teen found safe after missing for over a week

article

A 15-year-old Santa Rosa girl who was missing for more than a week was found safe Friday, according to police.

Joyce Albino was found at an East Palo Alto home and reunited with her father.

She was reported missing on July 23 after having last been seen the day before on the Santa Rosa Junior College campus in Petaluma.

Police said she didn't go missing under suspicious circumstances.

While she was gone, people reported possible sightings of her in various cities, including San Rafael, San Francisco and Redwood City.