Santana family mural unveiled in San Francisco

Bay Area rock music legend Carlos Santana will be in San Francisco's Mission District on Friday to unveil a mural honoring his entire family.



The ceremony at the 24th and Mission BART station pays tribute to Carlos Santana, his parents, and his younger brother, Jorge, who died of natural causes at age 68, last year.

Carlos Santana is known for his Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion sound, long before "world music" was a thing, according to his website.

Santana rose to fame in the late 1960s in the San Francisco Bay Area playing at the Fillmore.

Jorge Santana was a musician just like his older brother, and was a member of the popular San Francisco Latin-rock band, Malo.