Saratoga High students back home after stranded overseas

article

A group of Bay Area high school students found themselves in the throes of travel chaos after they were stranded overseas due to canceled flights.

Representative Anna Eshoo said 114 Saratoga High School students, teachers, and parents had been stuck in Prague for days after their flights were canceled.

Eshoo announced on Saturday that she came up with a resolution to bring them all back home thanks to help from the state department, Fly My Group, World Project, and Lufthansa leadership.

The students were flown on a chartered flight to the Bay Area on Monday.