Saratoga resident says mountain lion killed her mini horse

The Brief A mini horse was mauled by a mountain lion in the South Bay, wildlife officials confirm. The horse's owners said they have had Seabiscut for 14 years and never had any problems. The owner of the horse asked the county to relocate the mountain lion but that request was denied.



"It is very scary," said Thamil Annamalai.

Wildlife encounters

Annamalai 's, camera captured a mountain lion on her front porch this week. The same one she believes killed her neighbor's mini horse.

"We just live two doors down. It is very scary to know that the mountain lion can come and take away the pony that we see every day, going up and down the street," said Annamalai.

That's exactly what Tracy Lundmark says happened to her family's beloved mini horse, Seabiscut.

"We had Seabiscut for 14 years. Never ever had a problem. This was a complete shock to us," said Lundmark.

Lundmark says Seabiscut weighed about 200 pounds and went missing on December 22. Her family posted flyers throughout the neighborhood and even filed a theft report with the sheriff's office.

"At first we assumed he was taken because the corral was locked and properly closed," said Lundmark.

Then on December 27, she says her daughter went looking for the mini horse near a creek, right near the corral. That's where she found Seabiscuit.

"They did see a group of large vultures. That was not a good sign. That led us to little Seabiscut. He was mauled by a mountain lion," said Lundmark.

Mountain lion attack confirmed

Lundmark says she sent the photos to the department of Fish and Wildlife. They confirmed it was a mountain lion attack.

Also, there have been recent sightings nearby, this in Los Gatos early in the morning on New Year's Day.

Many of the videos in different neighborhoods show the animal before sunrise. Lundmark and her neighbors say, be aware of your surroundings.

"There are lots of homes around here. Lots of dogs. I'm still in shock. It's a mystery why they are coming down so close," said Lundmark.

Lundmark says she has asked the county to relocate the mountain lion, but was denied.

The Source Original reporting and interviews by Aaron Dickens





