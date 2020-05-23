Expand / Collapse search

Saturday update on COVID-19 in the Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Saturday afternoon include: 

Statewide, there are 90,631 cases of COVID-19 and 3,708 deaths. That's up from 88,444 cases, and 3,630 deaths on Friday.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region: 

  • Alameda County: 2,767 cases, 92 deaths (2,708 cases, 90 deaths on Friday) 
  • Contra Costa County: 1,296 cases, 36 deaths (1,259 cases, 36 deaths on Friday) 
  • Marin County: 369 cases, 14 deaths (352 cases, 14 deaths on Friday)  
  • Monterey County: 371 cases, 8 deaths (362 cases, 8 deaths on Friday)  
  • Napa County: 97 cases, 3 deaths (96 cases, 3 deaths on Friday) 
  • San Francisco County: 2,350 cases, 40 deaths (2,320 cases, 40 deaths on Friday)
  • San Mateo County: 1,833 cases, 76 deaths (1,783 cases, 76 deaths on Friday) 
  • Santa Clara County: 2,546 cases, 138 deaths (2,492 cases, 138 deaths on Friday)
  • Santa Cruz County: 192 cases, 2 deaths (186 cases, 2 deaths on Friday) 
  • Solano County: 455 cases, 20 deaths (449 cases, 19 deaths on Friday) 
  • Sonoma County: 467 cases, 4 deaths (444 cases, 4 deaths on Friday  