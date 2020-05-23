Saturday update on COVID-19 in the Bay Area
article
OAKLAND, Calif. - The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Saturday afternoon include:
- A virtual graduation ceremony held Friday afternoon for the class of 2020 at Skyline High School in Oakland featured a video message from Oscar-winning actor and 1974 Titan alumnus Tom Hanks
- Despite U.S. President Donald Trump calling for religious institutions to reopen on Friday, religious leaders throughout the Bay Area urged places of worship to instead continue holding online gatherings in the face of the novel coronavirus
- The city of East Palo Alto's COVID-19 coronavirus testing site will remain open an additional two days past this weekend, city officials said Friday. The site was originally scheduled to be open Friday and Saturday only
Statewide, there are 90,631 cases of COVID-19 and 3,708 deaths. That's up from 88,444 cases, and 3,630 deaths on Friday.
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region:
- Alameda County: 2,767 cases, 92 deaths (2,708 cases, 90 deaths on Friday)
- Contra Costa County: 1,296 cases, 36 deaths (1,259 cases, 36 deaths on Friday)
- Marin County: 369 cases, 14 deaths (352 cases, 14 deaths on Friday)
- Monterey County: 371 cases, 8 deaths (362 cases, 8 deaths on Friday)
- Napa County: 97 cases, 3 deaths (96 cases, 3 deaths on Friday)
- San Francisco County: 2,350 cases, 40 deaths (2,320 cases, 40 deaths on Friday)
- San Mateo County: 1,833 cases, 76 deaths (1,783 cases, 76 deaths on Friday)
- Santa Clara County: 2,546 cases, 138 deaths (2,492 cases, 138 deaths on Friday)
- Santa Cruz County: 192 cases, 2 deaths (186 cases, 2 deaths on Friday)
- Solano County: 455 cases, 20 deaths (449 cases, 19 deaths on Friday)
- Sonoma County: 467 cases, 4 deaths (444 cases, 4 deaths on Friday