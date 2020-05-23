Free East Palo Alto COVID-19 testing site to stay open additional two days

article

The city of East Palo Alto's COVID-19 coronavirus testing site will remain open an additional two days past this weekend, city officials said Friday.

The site was originally scheduled to be open Friday and Saturday only. However, with more than 250 people signed up for testing on Friday and more than 300 for Saturday, the city chose to make testing available May 29 and 30 as well.

Testing is free and available to all residents, regardless of symptoms. An appointment is required to be tested, according to the city.

Residents can sign up to be tested online.