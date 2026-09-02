Sausalito city manager resigns following burglary arrest

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The Brief Elaine Forbes stepped down from her position as Sausalito's city manager on Wednesday. Forbes, in late July, was arrested and charged with several misdemeanors after she allegedly broke into multiple yachts. She was placed on



Sausalito City Manager Elaine Forbes resigned from her position on Tuesday.

Forbes made headlines in July, when she was arrested for burglary after she allegedly broke into a yacht. A statement issued on behalf of her family attributed the incident to a mental health crisis.

"Elaine Forbes has resigned from her position as City Manager. We have accepted her resignation, and she is no longer employed by the City," Mayor Steven Woodside said in a statement published on the city’s website. "Our hearts are with Elaine and her family, and we stand behind her as she takes this time to focus on her health and healing."

The Sausalito City Council unanimously agreed to appoint assistant city manager Brandon Phipps as Interim City Manager for the next six months.

"Given the fact that we are in an election season and there perhaps will be some change in council going forward in the next year, it is anticipated that there will be a recruitment, and we would hope that Mr. Phipps would be a candidate," Woodside’s statement reads. "We will be returning at the next meeting, we hope, with a formal contract to that effect."

Alleged burglaries

The backstory:

Forbes was arrested in late July after allegedly breaking into four yachts. She was charged with four misdemeanors, including disorderly conduct and theft of personal property. Forbes had, days earlier, been reported missing, and was placed on leave of absence from her position with the city.

Andy Cunningham, who owns one of the yachts Forbes allegedly burgled, stated he found the boat in "unbelievable chaos and havoc."

"She took all of my clothes and apparently tried them. She had clearly drunk a whole lot of alcohol on the boat, about four bottles of our wine, half a bottle of gin, and looks like half a bottle of vermouth," Cunningham said.

Forbes had started her role as the city manager less than a month before her arrest. Prior to that, she served as the San Francisco Port Director for nine years, a position she left last December.