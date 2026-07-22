Sausalito city manager charged in yacht break-ins

Sausalito City Manager Elaine Forbes has been charged with four misdemeanor counts after authorities say she broke into several yachts.

Forbes faces charges of disorderly conduct and theft of personal property. She is being held at the Marin County Jail on $50,000 bail.

City Council takes no action on employment

What we know:

The charges come days after the Sausalito City Council placed Forbes on leave of absence for reasons that have not been publicly disclosed.

Following a closed-session meeting Tuesday, the council announced it had not made a decision regarding her employment.

"No decisions were made regarding her employment. She remains on a leave of absence, and I want to assure everyone we are gathering and evaluating all of the facts surrounding this matter," the council said.

Forbes began working as city manager less than three weeks ago.

Authorities detail alleged break-ins

The backstory:

According to investigators, Forbes was arrested Saturday after allegedly breaking into three boats at the Sausalito Yacht Harbor. She had been reported missing several days before the incident.

Investigators said Forbes either consumed or discarded alcohol on one of the vessels and manipulated the boat's controls as if she were attempting to steal it.

Yacht owner describes damage

What they're saying:

Andy Cunningham said one of the targeted yachts belongs to her.

"Unbelievable chaos and havoc on my boat," Cunningham said. "She took all of my clothes and she apparently tried them."

Cunningham said her clothing was scattered throughout the yacht and turned inside out.

"She had clearly drunk a whole lot of alcohol on the boat, about four bottles of our wine, half a bottle of gin and looks like half a bottle of vermouth," said Cunningham.

Photos obtained by KTVU show Forbes wearing clothing Cunningham identified as hers while deputies took Forbes into custody.

Family cites mental health crisis

A spokesperson for Forbes' family said she was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the incident.

"She was having a genuine mental health breakdown and crisis," Sam Singer said. "It's going to take her a while to get better and get back in the saddle."