Expand / Collapse search

Sausalito fireworks show canceled at last minute due to boat troubles

By
Published  July 4, 2025 7:12pm PDT
Sausalito
KTVU FOX 2
article

The Brief

    • The Sausalito Parks and Recreation Department Community Services said the show was canceled due to a leak in the engine of the boat that was carrying the fireworks.
    • The city will attempt to reschedule its festivities.

SAUSALITO, Calif. - Fourth of July fireworks festivities were canceled in Sausalito at the last minute Friday night.

The Sausalito Police Department issued an advisory just after 6:35 p.m. on Friday that the city’s Independence Day fireworks display was canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Sausalito Parks and Recreation Department Community Services Director Bryan Vitale told KTVU that the show was canceled due to a leak in the engine of the boat that was carrying the fireworks.

Vitale said the boat was rendered inoperable and was unable to make the trip from Oakland to Sausalito.

He added the city would attempt to reschedule its fireworks show.

Featured

Fireworks warehouse Yolo County not zoned to store fireworks, investigation reveals
article

Fireworks warehouse Yolo County not zoned to store fireworks, investigation reveals

The property where the fireworks warehouse explosion occurred this week in Yolo County was zoned for agriculture and not for fireworks storage, according to an investigation by Sacramento TV station, KCRA3.

The Source: Sausalito Police Department, Sausalito Parks and Recreation Department

SausalitoNews