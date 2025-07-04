Sausalito fireworks show canceled at last minute due to boat troubles

article

Fourth of July fireworks festivities were canceled in Sausalito at the last minute Friday night.

The Sausalito Police Department issued an advisory just after 6:35 p.m. on Friday that the city’s Independence Day fireworks display was canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Sausalito Parks and Recreation Department Community Services Director Bryan Vitale told KTVU that the show was canceled due to a leak in the engine of the boat that was carrying the fireworks.

Vitale said the boat was rendered inoperable and was unable to make the trip from Oakland to Sausalito.

He added the city would attempt to reschedule its fireworks show.

