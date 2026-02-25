Sausalito looking for business to fill vacancies on Bridgeway

The Brief Sausalito City Council approved welcoming retailers and restaurants with fewer than 50 statewide locations to set up on their main street. KTVU spotted 14 vacancies in the area of Bridgeway and that may be an undercount. The historic tourist spot is struggling economically but also trying to find balance in how to revive its vacant spaces.



The city of Sausalito, deeply concerned about maintaining its world-class tourist image and warding off sea level rise, is planning to lure bigger retailers and restaurants without making it like every other place.

Vacant space

World-famous Sausalito, a town of just 7,200 people, has a lot of notoriety, but few taxpayers. While tourism is up, the economic aftermath of the pandemic still shows scars in the form of empty business spaces. "I prefer the more quaint shopping experience. I see a lot of shops that are closed; very few boutiques available or open. It's changed significantly," said Sylvia Balboni, a frequent visitor from Sacramento.

In just a few blocks of Bridgeway, you'll find 14 empty storefronts and that's probably an under-count. For decades, the city would only allow retailers or restaurants to have no more than six other locations in the state.

"Concerned that Sausalito might become a place for cookie-cutter franchises," said Sausalito City Councilman Ian Sobieski.

City Council takes action

Now, the City Council has approved stores and restaurants with fewer than 50 California locations, not hundreds, to set up shop on the main street, Bridgeway.

"Something where you can get a few of those similar products but from a different manufacturer. Why not?" said Balboni.

Eventually, many of these places will return with other operators. But, they'll only come when they get the proper incentive and they can only stay if they get affordable rents.

Like most ocean or bay side communities, sea level rise, subsidence, and erosion are extremely costly to deal with. That is especially true for Sausalito's Marinship District, once an arsenal of democracy that built military ships for World War II.

It has morphed into a port for small boats, maritime businesses, light retail, light industry and residences. But, with its many restrictions on change, it is increasingly showing its age: many places for lease, storage lots, empty lots, and rough roads.

Finding balance and some pushback

"We don't want businesses in Sausalito that don't fit our character, with downtown or in the Marinship. That artistic and maritime heritage in Sausalito is an essential part of our character and it's a cornerstone of what makes the Marinship today an active and vibrant place," said Councilman Sobieski.

But, allowing more productive use of the land, with appropriate retail, office space and other businesses, will generate the very revenues needed to keep this funky art and seafaring neighborhood from going underwater. "So these are pieces that all have to work together to achieve our community goals," said Sobieski.

As it looks at San Francisco, another tourist Mecca, Sausalito must find new ways to keep its allure for residents and tourists.

The Source Original reporting by KTVU's Tom Vacar.



