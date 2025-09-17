Why this Bay Area coastal town is 'particularly vulnerable' to rising sea levels

The Brief Travel & Leisure magazine ranks Sausalito as California's most beautiful coastal town and the 16th most beautiful coastal town in the world. Being located between the mountains and the San Francisco Bay, the city is vulnerable to rising sea level. In many ways, the sea level danger, including flooding, is already present.



The North Bay is already experiencing the effects of sea level rise, but none more than world-famous Sausalito, whose entire bay fronting shoreline is highly vulnerable.

The latest study, as reported by the Marin Independent Journal, underscores that the tiny enclave must act but will have to figure out precisely how to do that. Because Sausalito juts well out into the Bay, the miles-long distance across the Bay allows waves to build up when stormy winds are high.

‘Most beautiful coastal town’

Travel & Leisure magazine ranks Sausalito as California's most beautiful coastal town and the 16th most beautiful coastal town in the world.

It is a key asset to Bay Area tourism.

"San Francisco, Sausalito – it's synonymous. When you visit San Francisco you go to Sausalito. Everybody takes it out to go there," said Mill Valley resident Sean Sears.

"Roughly 7,500 residents squished between the mountains and the Bay shorelines. So, we are particularly vulnerable to sea level rise," said Sausalito's Resilience and Sustainability Manager Catie Thow Garcia.



The latest study shows vulnerability is growing.

How high will waves be by 2100?

By the numbers:

In about 25 years, the water will be almost 1 foot higher. Add to that the tides, 3 to 6 feet, especially for King Tides, and then add to that wind-driven waves 3 ½ feet tall, that's more than enough to drive the water well over the highway.

By the year 2100, those waves will be 6 ½ feet.

In many ways, the danger, including flooding, is already present.

"If it's a King Tide, which is over 6 feet, you're talking about 8 and 10 times a year. And if there rain, you might be talking 12 or 13 times a year," said Sausalito resident West Hays.

"Really what we're looking at is: Where do we want the shoreline to be? We're calling it a resilient edge in our plan. Do we roughly want the shoreline to be roughly where it is right now? Or do we explore where it could be?" Garcia said.

That decision will call for a wide variety of mitigation choices, including but not limited to seawalls.

But the cost of preserving this world-class asset and attraction for San Francisco Bay Area tourism cannot be met by Sausalito's 7,500 residents.

"When residents ask us how are we going to fund this, as local, state, federal, the answer is always yes," said Garcia.

"I think we would all say, whatever it takes to keep it what it is and where it is, and how above water – it is probably a good idea," said resident Hays.

Any decision must meet the community's mandate that it preserves Sausalito's view culture and art.

"The cost of inaction to 2100 could be in the billions," said the Sausalito Resilience and Sustainability Manager.