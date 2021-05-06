Say hey kid! SF Giants great Willie Mays turns 90 today

Say Happy Birthday to the "Say Hey Kid!"

Willie Mays turns 90 on Thursday. He is the oldest living Hall of Famer.

A New York and San Francisco Giants great who finished his career with the New York Mets, he had 660 home runs and 3,283 hits with a .302 average and 1,903 RBIs from 1951-73.

He was part of a Golden Era of center fielders in New York, joined by Mickey Mantle of the Yankees and Duke Snider of the Brooklyn Dodgers.

The Giants plan to celebrate his birthday on Friday at Oracle Park in San Francisco, where there is a larger-than-life statue of him at the entrance.

Mays is expected to be there.

San Francisco Giant's Willie Mays, centerfielder, is shown at the centerfield fence, as he reaches for ball, (just above his glove), which was hit by Los Angeles Dodger's pitcher Don Drysdale in 3rd inning action. Willie caught the ball. (Photo by Be Expand

NEW YORK, NY - 1957: Willie Mays #24 of the New York Giants makes a catch at the wall during warm-ups before an MLB game circa 1957 at the Polo Grounds in New York, New York. (Photo by Hy Peskin/Getty Images)

