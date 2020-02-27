Schools in Solano Co., wiping down desks to prevent coronavirus, urges against bullying

With news of a Solano County resident contracting the coronavirus, the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District was told by federal health officials to prepare for a possible outbreak.

In a news release Thursday, the district said they have been working with the Solano County Public Health Department "to ensure student and staff safety," long before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first case of Novel Coronavirus in Solano County.

Don't forget to download the new and improved KTVU mobile app

To ally parent's fears, teachers and staff are wiping down commonly shared surfaces every day with disinfectants, the district said.

Students and staff are encouraged to frequently wash their hands, cover their nose and mouth when sneezing and coughing, and stay home if they are sick, the district said.

The district also warned against bullying and turning the disease into a racial issue.

"Please keep in mind that this is a virus, and it is not specific to any single race or ethnicity," the district said. "It is important to speak with your children about cultural sensitivity during this challenging time."

More Coronavirus Coverage: